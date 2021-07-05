B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of B&G Foods worth $32,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BGS opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

