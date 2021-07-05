Biffa (LON:BIFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $337.50

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337.50 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.40), with a volume of 188967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

Several research firms recently commented on BIFF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Claire Miles acquired 7,000 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

