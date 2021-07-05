Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Shares Up 0.3%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 22,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 14,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

