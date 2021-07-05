BiFi (BIFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $341,351.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, BiFi has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $341,351.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00035297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00292169 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.