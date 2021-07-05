Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce sales of $61.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.91 million to $61.83 million. Bill.com reported sales of $42.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $221.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

BILL opened at $184.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,888 shares of company stock worth $21,739,424. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

