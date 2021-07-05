Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $46.47 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $46.47 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $302.89 or 0.00887179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
