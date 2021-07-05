Binance USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.69 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $10.69 billion and approximately $3.68 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00916153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.87 or 0.08205222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041826 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 10,682,980,595 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.