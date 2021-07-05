BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.