BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BioNTech worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Shares of BNTX opened at $224.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

