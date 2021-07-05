BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading 1% Higher

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.61. 7,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 91,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

BIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioVie from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $232.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the first quarter worth $410,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BioVie during the first quarter worth $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

