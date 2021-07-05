Birdchain (BIRD) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $396,686.00 and approximately $112,107.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,587,673 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

