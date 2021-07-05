Bismuth One Day Trading Volume Tops $245.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $245.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,529,297 coins and its circulating supply is 21,450,039 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

