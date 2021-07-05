Bitball Treasure Price Down 50.7% This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $42.01 million and $521,362.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $93.36 or 0.00274315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

