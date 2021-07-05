BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $2.30 million and $229,552.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00924822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.83 or 0.08246329 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars.

