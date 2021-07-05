Bitcashpay (BCP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $91,557.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.39 or 0.00815241 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

