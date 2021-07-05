Bitcloud (BTDX) One Day Volume Tops $99.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $661,536.56 and $99.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,944,678 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

