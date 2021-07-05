Bitcoin Cash ABC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.36 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $564.05 million and $3.36 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $30.37 or 0.00089769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,830.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.12 or 0.01504914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00427313 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

