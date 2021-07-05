Bitcoin Classic Hits One Day Volume of $160.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $126,506.03 and approximately $160.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00024386 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005587 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

