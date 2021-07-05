Bitcoin Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $358.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $129,788.83 and approximately $358.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00025674 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006413 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

