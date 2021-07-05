Bitcoin Confidential Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,564.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1,564.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00180522 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.