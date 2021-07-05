Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $381.07 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00006001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $381.07 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049120 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036663 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.