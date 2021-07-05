Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000092 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.