Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 0.2% This Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.06 or 0.00056619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $217.57 million and $4.43 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001594 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002052 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002736 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,113 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

