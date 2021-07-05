Bitcoin SV (BSV) 1-Day Volume Tops $535.23 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $535.23 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.30 or 0.00422195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,942.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.44 or 0.01506777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00093252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,779,158 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

