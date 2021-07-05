Bitcoin Zero One Day Volume Tops $21.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $39,532.89 and $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,867.42 or 1.00158547 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

