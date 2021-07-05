BitcoinHD Reaches Market Cap of $10.45 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00005074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00139452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.99 or 1.00010645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00914048 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

