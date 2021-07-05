Bitcoinus Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,478.44 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.18 or 1.00128956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007863 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

