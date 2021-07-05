BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $3,347.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00335648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00136986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00188682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

