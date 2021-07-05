BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $418.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,144.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,245.73 or 0.06577078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.49 or 0.01500924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00408480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00161638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.23 or 0.00642058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00422987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00333983 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

