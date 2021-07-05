BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $46,794.93 and $20,921.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001205 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009329 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.