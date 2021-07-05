BitMax Token Trading Up 35.9% This Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.00923800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.25 or 0.08249964 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.