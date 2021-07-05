BitWhite Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $53,754.58 and approximately $32,349.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

