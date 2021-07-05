Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17% Denbury -214.16% -146.78% -63.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Denbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.52 $121.82 million $0.47 22.94 Denbury $750.71 million 5.04 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denbury.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Denbury 0 0 6 0 3.00

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Denbury has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Denbury shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Denbury on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.