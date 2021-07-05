BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Up 17.9% in June

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 287,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 438,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

