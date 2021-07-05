BLink (BLINK) Reaches Market Cap of $7.42 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $4,445.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00913642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.15 or 0.08195052 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,347 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

