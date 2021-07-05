Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0195

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $447,207.71 and $596.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

