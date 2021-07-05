Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Capitalization Hits $8.73 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $6,387.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047474 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007702 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,834,293 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

