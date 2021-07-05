Blockstack Market Cap Achieves $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00877468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

