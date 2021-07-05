Blockzero Labs Reaches Market Cap of $5.27 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $257,025.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.13 or 0.00921488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.88 or 0.08150390 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.