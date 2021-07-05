Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 38,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,309 shares of company stock worth $7,931,746. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

