BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. 3,638,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,691. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

