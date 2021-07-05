Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.43

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 5831874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.01.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

