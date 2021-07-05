BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0035

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $881,309.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BonFi has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BonFi

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

