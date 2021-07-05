Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Price Down 3%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH)’s stock price fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.15 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.15 ($0.15). 8,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 216,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

BONH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.87. The stock has a market cap of £10.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

In related news, insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

About Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

