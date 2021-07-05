BonusCloud (BXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,315.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $831,391.15 and $41,315.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.67 or 0.00956781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.85 or 0.08581611 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

