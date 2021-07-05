BOOM (BOOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,628.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $96,628.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00917485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.73 or 0.08161357 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,764,034 coins and its circulating supply is 778,733,301 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.