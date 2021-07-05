Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430,371 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,302 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. Research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

