Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Up 18.3% in June

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.