BoutsPro Achieves Market Cap of $417,393.47 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $417,393.47 and approximately $153.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BoutsPro

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

