BOX Token (BOX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.35 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $7.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00181389 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000872 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

